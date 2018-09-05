Government Commits To Law Review That Could Make Misogyny A Hate Crime

PA Archive/PA Images Stella Creasy MP: 'Misogyny isn’t just a part of life we put up with but something men and women together commit to tackling.'

Ministers have announced that the Law Commission will carry out a review into whether mysogyny should be considered a hate crime.

The move follows warnings from Labour MP Stella Creasy over the true extent of hate crime against women being “masked” in the criminal justice system because misogyny is not currently recognised as a hate crime.

Justice minister Lucy Frazer told the Commons on Wednesday night: “We as a Government are concerned to ensure that our hate crime legislation is up to date and consistent, and I’m pleased to announce today I will be asking the Law Commission to undertake a review of the coverage and approach of hate crime legislation following their earlier recommendation to do so.

“This will include how protective characteristics, including sex and gender characteristics, should be considered by new or existing hate crime law.”

The Walthamstow MP said afterwards: “Government agrees to fund a law commission review into all hate crime including misogyny and look at new and existing offences - finally we are sending a message misogyny isn’t just a part of life we put up with but something men and women together commit to tackling.”