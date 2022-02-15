These Are The Worst Things You Can Do On A First Date, Apparently

Delmaine Donson via Getty Images This isn't working out very well.

There’s nothing like the excitement of a first date. You know the feeling of anticipation when you’re wondering what questions you’re going to ask them, what to wear and if you’ll share that first kiss.

But what happens if you unexpectedly meet their parents on your first date? Or get asked to spend your first date as someone’s plus one at a wedding?

Advertisement

YouGov’s latest survey highlights our biggest first date no-nos. Want to invite someone over for your first date? Think again, as half of Brits say home visits are unacceptable.

If you have a first date coming up, avoid these mistakes.

Advertisement

What are the most unacceptable activities on a first date?

Is it ever okay to meet the family from the off? Apparently not, as just 17% of Brits say it’s fine to meet your date’s relatives, or have them meet yours, on the first date. But almost three-quarters (72%) believe this is an unacceptable activity, with a third (35%) saying it’s “totally unacceptable.”

Advertisement

How about inviting your date to a wedding as a plus one? Maybe not, as just three in 10 (28%) Britons say this is an acceptable activity for a first date, while 60% say it’s unacceptable.

Even though online dates became the norm during lockdown, digital first dates are still seen as a taboo. A third (32%) of the British public say it’s acceptable to conduct a first date entirely over video call, with more than half (55%) saying this is an unacceptable first date activity.

Is it acceptable to have sex on the first date?

If you do end up going home after your date, should you sleep with them? Well, half of us (54%) say it’s unacceptable and 10% are unsure. We say, do whatever the hell you like.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Brits also believe that sleeping in the same bed with a date is on the same level as having sex, as 53% say you shouldn’t sleep in the same bed.

The answers to the questions varied on age, with 15% of respondents aged over 65% saying it’s fine to have sex on the first date, rising to more than half (56%) of those aged between 18 and 24.

Women tend to be more cautious than men when it comes to first date activities.

What are the most acceptable first dates?

The most acceptable activities for a first date are going out for coffee (93% say this is acceptable on a first date).

Going on dinner tied with this (93%) while nine in 10 Brits (91%) also say going out for drinks at a bar or a pub is an acceptable first meeting.

If you’re a fan of art and history then you’ll be happy to know that 89% also think that going to a museum or an art gallery is an acceptable activity for a first date, while cinephiles will also be pleased with the 86% of Britons who say a trip to the cinema is a good idea.

Other activities that were featured in the list were are going shopping (58% acceptable,) and going on a double date with another couple (58%) acceptable.