9 Books That'll Change The Way You Think About Love, Sex And Relationships

Valentine’s day is here and if you don’t have any plans don’t worry, we’ve got the perfect reading list for you.

Whether you’re single, dating or in a longterm relationship, there’s a book out there that’ll provide a whole new perspective on love.

From The New Faber Book of Love Poems, which will give you all the V-day feels, to Unattached, which focuses on the joy of singlehood, you really are spoilt for choice.

Amazon
Love In Colour by Bolu Babalola
What's a better way to escape this Valentine's than by reading multiple love stories? From legends in the middle east to Greek myths, there's plenty of in this book. Buy Love In Colour from Amazon for £14.65.
Amazon
How to Not Die Alone: The Surprising Science of Finding Love by Logan Ury
Struggling to find 'the one?' this book might help. Behavioural scientist Logan Ury looks at the common mistakes people make when dating. Buy How to Not Die Alone: The Surprising Science of Finding Love from Amazon for £11.66.
Amazon
Unattached: Empowering Essays on Singlehood by Angelica Malin
Spending Valentines day single this year? Not to worry, Unattached will remind you of the joy of singlehood and why being single really isn't that bad. Buy Unattached from Amazon for £11.99.
Amazon
Under The Udala Trees by Chinelo Okparanta
Set in the 60s in Nigeria, this books follows Ljeoma who finds herself falling in love with a woman but is forced to hide her love because of her faith. Buy Under The Udala Trees from Amazon for £7.25.
Amazon
How to Have Feminist Sex: A Fairly Graphic Guide by Flo Perry
How does feminism affect our sex lives? Flo Perry tells us how. From consent, losing your virginity to faking the big o, this book will address your sex concerns.
Buy How to Have Feminist Sex by Flo Perry for £10.30.
Amazon
Who's Loving You: Love in Full Colour by Sareeta Domingo
Being loved is an amazing feeling but love can also be quite messy. These women of colour explore their experiences. Buy Who's Loving You: Love in Full Colour from Amazon for £10.48.
Amazon
Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton
What do you know about love? Well, Dolly Alderton knows quite a lot about it. From bad dates to heartbreaks. This book is a must-read. Buy Everything I Know About Love from Amazon for £7.37.
Amazon
The New Faber Book of Love Poems by James Fenton
Nothing says Valentines day like a book of poems. Get yourself in the mood for love by indulging yourself with this romantic anthology. Buy The New Faber Book of Love from Amazon for £10.65.
Amazon
Attached by Amir Levine, M.D and Rachel S.F Heller, M.A
Do you find yourself constantly attracting the same people? Do you get anxious when the person you're dating doesn't text you back? Then this book is for you. 'Attached' explores different attachment styles while allowing us to analyse our behaviour in relationships. Buy Attached from Amazon for £8.38.
