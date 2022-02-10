Life

24 Gorgeous Galentine's Gifts For The Women Who Rock Your World

Lush Galentine’s treats to show the women in your life how blooming much you love them.

Shopping Writer

Gifts your gal pal will love
Mixed Retailers
Gifts your gal pal will love

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

FYI, Valentine’s Day is rapidly approaching (you didn’t know?) and while it’s easy to assume this celebration of love is only for the partnered up, it’s also an opportunity to celebrate your best gal pals.

Even if you totally despise V-day (super relatable and understandable, btw), it doesn’t need to stop you celebrating your ride-or-die women and Galentine’s Day – traditionally celebrated on February 13 – is the perfect opportunity to show them just how much you value them.

Admittedly, ‘Galentine’s’ is a cheesy concept, too, but let’s be honest here – everything about Valentine’s is cheesy. And cheese can be good, especially when it comes to the people you love.

So, whether you go low-key with a simple card or throw a full-on bash for your BFF, Galentine’s is the ideal day to do it. And we’ve compiled the ultimate gift guide to help you out.

Not On The High Street
A Galentine's soy wax candle
This apothecary-style jar (and lid) gives this candle an edge and the cute label says it all. Plus it's hand-poured and available in a range of scents and burn times.
Get the Kindred Fires Galentine's Day Gift For Friend Candle for £17 from Not On The High Street
Amazon
Friends for your friend
Show your gal how much she means to you with this Friends-inspired card.
Get the Friends TV Show Greeting Card "You're The Rachel to My Monica" for £3.95 from Amazon
Look Fantastic
A beauty box packed with our fave brands
This beauty box might be love-themed but it’s just as good a gift for your gal pal. Worth a whopping £198, it includes 12 luxurious beauty treats, including six cult full-size products (brands include MAC, Elemis, This Works, and Ciate).
Get the Look Fantastic Beauty Box Valentine’s Day Collection for £46.75 (was £55) from Look Fantastic from Look Fantastic
Amazon
Gloriously gooey letter box brownies
For the friend with the sweet tooth, this indulgent brownie box is the perfect treat. Featuring a mixture of brownies, from triple chocolate and honeycomb to ruby chocolate and caramel, there's a brownie for every taste.
Get Warrens Bakery Indulgent Mixed Brownie Box for £22.50 from Amazon
Amazon
These cutesy Moomin-themed socks
Treat your bestie to a pair of these super soft, nostalgic Moomin inspired love socks. Cute, cosy, and super quirky, and the perfect little pick-me-up for your Galentine.
Get the House Of Disaster Pink Moomin Heart Socks for £11.99 from Amazon
Amazon
This llama-tastic mug
For the "no drama, llama" type, this cute mug will go down very well. (FYI, Joules also sell a range of other designs, including a seriously gorgeous sausage dog.)
Get Joules Llama Mug for £10.99 from Amazon
Amazon
This gorgeously scented rose-inspired soap
Designed by British artist Michael Angove, this glorious rose soap bar –formulated with creamy shea butter – from Jo Malone makes a dreamy gift this Galentine's.
Get the Jo Malone Red Roses Bath Soap for £24.80 (was £27.48) from Amazonn
Amazon
This ultrasonic essential oil diffuser
If your pal loves Neom candles, she’ll love their essential oil diffusers. These ultrasonic devices, with LED lights and timers, are some of the best on the market – with an oil range to aid sleep, reduce stress, and increase happiness.
Get the NEOM Wellbeing Pod for £95 from Amazon
Morphe
This Valentine's themed eyeshadow palette
This pretty palette has it all, from candy-apple red to sweet pops of pink, and all the mattes and shimmer shades for creating the most gorgeous look. The pigment mix takes inspiration from classic expressions of love – from roses to candy hearts.
Get Morphe 9Y Heart Candy Artistry Palette for £12 from Morphe
Glossier
A classic red lippie
For your gal who loves a red lip-look, this is the one. This buildable red lipstick creates that ‘just-blotted’ look without actually needing to blot and the pared-back pigment adapts to your natural lip colour, creating a custom red for every skin type.
Get Glossier Generation G Sheer Matte Lipstick for £14 from Glossier
John Lewis
A statement purse
Show her some love this Galentine's with this gorgeous 'keep going' purse from Eleanor Bowner's quirky Valentine's Day collection. It even comes with a packet of sweets – what more could you want?
Get Eleanor Bowmer "Keep Going" Purse for £8 from John Lewis
Amazon
A luxurious hand cream
Forget a tube of hand cream – how about treating your friend to this luxurious pump bottle of Neal's Yard Geranium & Orange Hand Lotion. This lightly scented lotion leaves skin feeling refreshed, conditioned, and totally pampered.
Get Neal's Yard Geranium & Orange Hand Lotion for £14 from Amazon
Amazon
An even more luxurious bath
Give your bestie an excuse to relax in a bubble bath with this stress-relieving lavender foaming bath. You might want to nab one for yourself while you're at it.
Get L'Occitane Lavender Foaming Bath for £21.59 (was £24.30) from Amazon
Amazon
How cute is this DIY love-heart cooking icing kit?
For your sweet-toothed friend, this DIY cookie kit is the dream. This set comes with everything she'll need to learn to ice cookies like a pro.
Get Baked By Steph DIY Icing Kit for £30 from Not On The High Street
Amazon
The most blissful scented candle
This scented candle from Neom smells divine. Every time your BFF lights this therapeutic candle, formulated with 17 essential oils, her mood will lift.
Get Neom's Complete Bliss Scented Candle £15.30 (was £18) from Amazon
John Lewis
A love-heart duvet set
This exclusive love-heart design from Skinnydip is the perfect way to get her feeling the love this Galentine's Day.
Get Skinnydip Hearts King Duvet Cover Set for £48 from John Lewis
Amazon
A rose-splattered liquid lipstick
This vanilla-infused formula glides seamlessly on to lips, drying in a velvety smooth, highly pigmented finish and is sure to put a smile on your friend's face.
Get Lime Crime Velvetines Matte Liquid Lipstick for £15.59 (was £18) from Amazon
Amazon
This limited edition gin
Snag your pal this 'once in a blue moon', limited edition release from Hendricks. It's small-batch and features 11 botanicals for a mellow spice with subtle citrus finish.
Get Hendrick's Lunar Gin Limited Release Gin for £31.95 from Amazon
Amazon
Heart-shaped choccies
I'll say it: chocolates are a woman's best friend – especially these seductively filled chocolates from master chocolatiers Hotel Chocolat.
Get Hotel Chocolat Valentines H-Box Pink for £13.50 from Amazon
Look Fantastic
A box of self-care must-haves
A mystery box packed full of self-care essentials is the perfect pick-me-up your bestie won't be expecting – which is what makes it such a great gift.
Get Look Fantastic Mystery Box for £10 from Look Fantastic
Amazon
This time-saving gratitude journal
This simple (and science-based) gratitude journal only requires six minutes of focus per day – perfect for the woman who's busy but could benefit from a moment of mindfulness.
Get Ur Best Self 6-Minute Gratitude Journal for £22.99 from Amazon
Not On The High Street
These customisable photo frames
A super cute and unique Galentine's gift – not to mention, an affordable one. These metal photo prints can be customised with a photo of the pair of you – and message of choice – making a keepsake your friend can treasure.
Get Oakdene Solid Copper Photo Print for £24 from Not On The High Street
Pandora
These quirky heart hoops
Feeling generous? Treat your friend to these rose gold plated asymmetrical heart hoop earrings from Pandora. The pink hue of the gold is just so pretty.
Get Pandora Asymmetrical Heart Hoop Earrings for £40 from Amazon
Amazon
A card that screams 'besties for life'
The perfect way to show your FF just how grateful you are for her.
Get Brainbox Candy Galentine's Day Card for £2.50 from Amazon
Suggest a correction
shoppingsex and relationships friendshipValentine's DayGift Guides