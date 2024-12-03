'Can I Get A Chee Hoo?': Moana 2 Sails Off To A Strong Start Despite Tepid Reviews

Moana returns in Disney's latest big-screen sequel Disney

The mixed reviews for Disney’s new Moana sequel clearly haven’t put off cinemagoers from seeing the film.

Moana 2 is currently the number one film at the UK box office – ahead of heavyweight rivals like Wicked and Gladiator II – making a hefty £12 million in the UK and Ireland alone.

This makes it the biggest opening weekend for an animated film this year, which is no mean feat, considering Inside Out 2 was also a hit for Disney over the summer, eventually becoming the year’s highest-grossing film.

It’s a similar story for Moana 2 across the pond, where The Hollywood Reporter has pointed out that the movie raked in $221 million (around £174 million) across Thanksgiving weekend, overtaking last year’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie to give Moana the biggest five-day debut of all time.

It also overtakes another of Disney’s big-screen sequels, Frozen II, to become the biggest five-day Thanksgiving weekend of all time.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returns as Maui in Moana 2 Disney

Disney Entertainment’s co-chairman said: “Moana 2 has far surpassed our high expectations this weekend and is a testament to the phenomenon that Moana has become.

“We’re fortunate to have an incredibly talented and hard-working creative team at Disney Animation who brought this new adventure to life, alongside our wonderful stars Auli’i [Cravalho] and Dwayne [‘The Rock’ Johnson] and great new music. This is a moment to celebrate, and we’re thankful to all the moviegoers and fans who’ve helped make this a record-breaking debut.”

Still, Moana 2’s release hasn’t been totally smooth sailing.