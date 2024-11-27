Critics All Have The Same Complaint About Disney's Moana 2

Moana and Maui are reunited in Moana 2 diSNEY

It’s no secret that the last few offerings from Disney have been a little… hit and miss.

While Encanto became a cultural phenomenon that served as a reminder of what the studio is capable of, follow-ups Strange World and Wish had a middling reaction from critics and film-goers.

In the wake of this, CEO Bob Iger said last year that Disney would be focusing on content around existing properties moving forward, with sequels to Toy Story, Zootopia and Frozen all confirmed to be in the works.

Before that, though, there’s Moana 2, which began life as a TV series based on the hit 2016 movie, before the team decided it would work better as a feature-length story.

Reviews for Moana 2 have now been shared online – and critics are a little divided about the new Disney sequel. One thing even the most glowing reviews have conceded, though, is that part two doesn’t quite ride the wave started in the first movie.

Here’s a selection of what’s being said about Moana 2 so far…

“Really it’s a vacuum-packed slice of digital IP content, a perky ChatGPT iteration of love, laughter and belonging [...] It is all inoffensive enough, but weirdly lacking in anything genuinely passionate or heartfelt.”

“The songs in Moana 2 by are perky and appealing [...] but most of them sound like the imitation-Lin-Manual knockoffs they are. The early getting-wistful-about-the-ocean number, Beyond, is fine in a generic way, but it’s no How Far I’ll Go. What Could Be Better Than This? features a faux-Lin rap, and Get Lost has a catchy hook. But none of the songs summon that indelible quality that sealed the story of Moana into our hearts.”

Moana 2 introduces us to the title character's younger sister Disney

“While the highly anticipated follow-up features stunning animation, it lacks the cohesive narrative and emotional intimacy that made its predecessor special.”

“It’s obvious early on that Moana 2 isn’t going to be as exciting or as revelatory as Moana was. The comedy is broader and sillier, the mission isn’t as urgent, and the songs rarely say anything important about the characters or the situation. More often than not, it seems, they’re inserted into the film simply because you can’t have a musical without a musical number every 10 minutes or so.”

“A real movie would give its protagonist something to continue to wrestle with as she learns and grows, but Moana 2 isn’t a real movie. It’s an extension of time-tested IP, a savvy play from a media giant that may struggle mightily when it comes to new original material but has always known how to continue capitalising on its hits.”

“The slightly wayward script sees the plot gets tossed about like Moana’s raft on the ocean. In truth, it lacks the emotional impact – and jeopardy – to really power this tale of ancient curse-lifting [...] yet for all that griping, Moana 2 is a colourful, laidback ride that will appeal to the youngest of Disney fans.”

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returns as Maui in Moana 2 Disney

“While the sequel gets some laughs, it doesn’t make the world Moana introduced eight years ago feel richer or more exciting. The few aspects with potential to turn this into a memorable odyssey – including an intriguing new character – are unfortunately stifled.”

“With its beautiful, textured animation and its propulsive adventure to the far ends of the ocean, Moana 2 is another win for Disney animation. The only major letdown? The film’s songs, which are totally OK, but certainly nothing special compared to Moana’s greatest hits.”

“[In the first film, Moana and Maui] earned the audience’s emotional investment and went through some danged good character development while singing super-catchy songs. Moana 2” goes in another direction, giving emotional investment, character development and catchy songs a miss in favour of… stuff.”

“All of the songs this time around feel like background noise. Say what you will about Lin-Manuel Miranda, but his songs are always inseparable from the characters singing them. Here, you could swap around the new batch of songs among each member of the cast and, aside from one admittedly excellent stretch of nerdy rap bars from Rose Matafeo’s quirky inventor Loto, they would still have the same effect.”

“Even if it’s not as mold-smashing, the sequel still makes good use of its best assets: The terrific Auli‘i Cravalho brings extra depth to lively wayfarer Moana while [Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson] lends powerful sass to endlessly buff sidekick Maui, more of a steady hand this time around.”

“The overall sentiment seems to be something like Sequel 101: You loved the first movie, so here’s a second movie that’s a lot like the first movie. This is the good news if that’s what you’re after. If not, well: It’s one hour and 40 minutes.”

“The animators reach giddy heights with that interlude, then manage to outdo them with a fearsome storm for the climax [...] The songs put Wicked to shame in every way. They cluster neatly around entwined themes: spreading your wings versus the tug of homesickness; finding your path but daring also to lose it.”

“What was originally supposed to be a Disney+ TV series fits nicely into an under-two-hour narrative, though some context about Maui’s backstory with two new faces would have answered some remaining questions. Between the universal theme of connection at its heart and humor for the whole family, Moana 2 makes a satisfying splash as a sequel.”

“A lot of the emotional heft and callback jokes relies on the audience being familiar with the original material, but Disney knows what its audience wants and delivers in spades.”