Mock Terror Attack Staged - And This Time Police Didn't Make 'Terrorists' Muslim

A large-scale mock terror attack staged by the Met police did not give the attackers a “clear cause or ideology” after widespread criticism of a previous exercise in which the attackers were presented as Muslim.

Scotland Yard sidestepped another potential controversy during its huge counter terrorism drill at Heathrow Airport this weekend, which involved 1,200 people, including actors, paramedics and counter-terror police

In a press release the force said that, on Saturday, officers and volunteers re-enacted an “armed terrorist attack scenario” in which hostage and siege situations were played out.

But responding to questions about how the mock terrorists were potrayed, the Met told HuffPost UK: “For the purposes of the exercise, the ‘terrorists’ involved in the live-play scenario were not aligned to any particular cause or ideology.”

The shift in approach comes after a similar exercise at Manchester’s Trafford Centre shopping complex two years ago was criticised for perpetuating racial stereotypes.