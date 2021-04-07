The Moderna vaccine has become the third to be rolled out in the UK in what has been dubbed “another key milestone” in the fight against coronavirus.

Unpaid carer Elle Taylor, 24, from Ammanford, became the first Brit to receive the jab at the West Wales General Hospital in Carmarthen.

The UK has bought 17 million doses – enough for 8.5 million people and it will reportedly be in England in “the next few days”.

But the good news comes as as a trial of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in children was paused while regulators investigate reports of a rare form of blood clot among adults.

The University of Oxford said no safety concerns have arisen from the children’s trial and Sage adviser Professor Calum Semple said the decision to pause had been made out of “exceptional caution”. He urged people to continue accepting Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs.

Assessments are under way into a very rare and specific type of blood clot in the brain, known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), occurring together with low levels of platelets (thrombocytopenia) following vaccination in adults.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are expected to announce findings of their assessments on Wednesday or Thursday.