Game of Phones: Every week I’ll pick a game for iOS or Android that’s perfect for long journeys, the commute or just when you want to switch off from the outside world.

You would be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t recognise either the name or the appearance of the first Monument Valley. Designed by a tiny team in South London, the game became a phenomenal success thanks to its utterly unique visuals and calming gameplay style.

Creating a sequel to a game like this could be considered an impossible task, and yet it’s a task that developers usTwo embraced whole-heartedly.