Game of Phones: Every week I’ll pick a game for iOS or Android that’s perfect for long journeys, the commute or just when you want to switch off from the outside world.

Tomb Raider is perhaps one of the most iconic video game series in the world, so much so that you would be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t know who Lara Croft is. Despite being so well-known, it’s unlikely that you’ve ever seen or played a Tomb Raider game like this.

First released in 2015 to critical acclaim, Lara Croft GO is essentially a beautifully created, 3D board game. There are no turns, nor are there dice, but for every move that Lara makes, the world will react in kind.