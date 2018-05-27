Game of Phones: Every week I’ll pick a game for iOS or Android that’s perfect for long journeys, the commute or just when you want to switch off from the outside world.
Tomb Raider is perhaps one of the most iconic video game series in the world, so much so that you would be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t know who Lara Croft is. Despite being so well-known, it’s unlikely that you’ve ever seen or played a Tomb Raider game like this.
First released in 2015 to critical acclaim, Lara Croft GO is essentially a beautifully created, 3D board game. There are no turns, nor are there dice, but for every move that Lara makes, the world will react in kind.
Move Lara one step closer to a lever and a snake might move closer, move away and the snake will retreat. By anchoring the environment on this simple law of cause and effect, the game’s developers were able to create ever-increasing puzzles that are as beautiful to look at as they are frustrating to complete.
As you progress through the world you’ll have to search for hidden gems and relics all of which can be added to Lara’s backpack, unlocking new outfits for you to equip
The game’s difficulty increases quite drastically, so don’t be fooled by the first few levels which have you doing almost nothing but moving Lara from one end of the room to the other.
Sadly, because the game was released back in 2015 Square Enix haven’t yet seen fit to update it for Apple’s newest device the iPhone X. Rest assured though it still looks great on the remaining iPhones, iPad and Android smartphones.
Lara Croft GO is brilliant not because it’s hard, or beautiful (although it is both of those thing), but because despite its differences it feels like a Tomb Raider game.
Every 6 months of so I find myself going back through my old games and almost 9 times out of 10 I’ll end up downloading this in the process.
Lara Croft GO is available to download now for iOS on the App Store for £4.99 and for a bargain £0.99 on the Google Play store.