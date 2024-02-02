More Misery For Rishi Sunak As Poll Suggests Tories Could Win Fewer Than 100 Seats

Sunak arrives for the Help To Grow campaign launch WPA Pool via Getty Images

The Tories could end up with fewer than 100 seats at the general election, a new poll has suggested.

The Techne survey showed support for the Conservatives has fallen again to just 23%, while Labour has gone up by one point to 45%.

According to the Electoral Calculus website, that would put Rishi Sunak’s party on just 93 seats - a staggering 283 fewer than they won at the 2019 election.

Labour would win 484, up 287 on four years ago.

The Lib Dems - who are on 10% in the poll - would see their number of seats quadruple from 8 to 34, while the SNP would fall from 48 to 18.

That would hand Labour an overall majority of more than 200 seats.

It follows a series of polls since the start of 2024 which have shown Labour stretching their lead as the general election draws closer.

A mega-poll of 14,000 voters last week predicted Keir Starmer is on course to become prime minister with a 120-seat majority.

That prompted speculation that Sunak could be ousted by his panicking MPs.

Former cabinet minister Simon Clarke said the Tories would be “massacred” unless they change leader yet again.

Sunak will come under fresh pressure if, as expected, the Conservatives lose the two upcoming by-elections in Wellingborough and Kingswood.