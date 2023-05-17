Been Ghosted As A Single Parent? It's Probably For This One Reason

Pollyana Ventura via Getty Images

More than half (57%) of single parents have been ghosted because they have children, according to research from new dating app Even.

Almost a quarter of the single parents polled (23%) said it’s typical to be met with a wall of silence when their date realises they can’t be as flexible with their time because they have kids.

And one in five (19%) said ghosting had happened the exact moment they told someone they had kids.

The term “off-springing” – the act of your date springing off when they realise you have kids – has been coined by the dating app to describe the unkind phenomenon.

Unsurprisingly, such behaviour has negative consequences for those on the receiving end. Just over a third (37%) of single parents cited a knock in confidence and self-esteem as a result of the behaviour, while 29% said it made them want to give up on dating altogether.

The dating landscape can be tricky to navigate at the best of times, but having children appears to add another level of complexity, according to the poll of 1,000 single people, including 500 parents.

Over half of the single parents surveyed (59%) said being a parent has stopped them from dating altogether.

And when it comes to disclosing whether they have kids on their dating profiles, parents are divided.

One in three single parents (35%) said they disclose they have children in their online dating profile, whereas 15% preferred not to mention it until they’re on a date.

Over a quarter of those polled (28%) said they want someone to get to know them first, with 19% believing people have preconceived ideas about single parents – everything from emotional baggage to complicated situations with ex-partners.

A further 28% said they’re more than just a mum or dad, but most people are unable to see past their parental status.

The brains behind dating app Match.com have launched Even – a new dating app specifically for single parents to mingle – in the UK this week.

Even’s research found one in 10 single parents are often too scared to tell a date they have children, and a further 13% are unsure when the best time is to broach the subject.

The new dating app will therefore eliminate any potentially challenging discussions about this by giving people the opportunity to match with like-minded individuals.

Marion Graff, VP of Acquisition at Meetic Group, which owns Match and Even, said: “We understand that single parents have a lot to juggle. In between work, children, family and friends it can be hard to make room for dating, but it’s not for a lack of trying.”

The aim of Even is to be a safe space for single parents to chat “freely, safely and securely”.

“There’s no more angst about how or when to tell someone you have kids. Even provides a space where you can truly be yourself and prioritise your own needs,” said Graff.

“I spent many years as a single parent myself and have used that experience to create this app, so single parents enjoy dating once again.”