Parentslife as a parentfunny tweetsif you don't laugh you will cry

Kids Are The Masters Of Throwing Shade. These Tweets Are Proof

"My 8yo was putting sunscreen on my back and said 'it feels like I’m rubbing a pig', in case anyone wonders why I’m drunk later."

Parents editor at HuffPost UK

Yuliya Taba via Getty Images

Part and parcel of parenthood – or, indeed, having any interaction with children – is that you’ll be on the receiving end of some seriously painful burns in your lifetime. And no, we’re not talking about the physical kind.

Kids are notorious for having zero filter, whatsoever. And most of the time it’s pretty hilarious to witness – until, of course, you’re on the receiving end and you wind up removing yourself to the nearest small, dark room to sob hysterically.

If you’ve been told you have skin like a pig recently, or perhaps your hairstyle has been mocked by a merciless five-year-old, know that you’re safe in this company...

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction
Close