Morning People '40% Less Likely To Develop Breast Cancer' Than Night Owls

Women who are “larks” and at their best early in the morning are less likely to develop breast cancer than those who are night owls, according to a new study.

Researchers from the University of Bristol compared data on more than 400,000 women and found those who classed themselves as “morning people” were 40 - 48 per cent less likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer than others. The research also suggested that for women who slept longer than the recommended seven to eight hours per night, the risk of being diagnosed increased by 20 per cent per additional hour slept.

“We would like to do further work to investigate the mechanisms underpinning these results, as the estimates obtained are based on questions related to morning or evening preference rather than actually whether people get up earlier or later in the day,” said lead scientist Dr Rebecca Richmond, from the University of Bristol.