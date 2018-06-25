EDITION
    • 25/06/2018 09:07 BST | Updated 56 minutes ago

    Morrisons Aims To Save 150 Million Plastic Bags Per Year With Paper Bags For Fruit And Veg

    The bags will be in all stores by the end of the summer 🌱

    Paper bags for fruit and vegetables have made a come back in Morrisons, as the supermarket tries to cut the use of plastic.

    Brown paper bags for greengrocer areas have been introduced into 493 stores, and will be rolled out to the rest by the end of the summer.

    The company has said it hopes the move will stop the use of more than 150 million small plastic bags each year.

    Morrisons

    Drew Kirk, fruit and veg director at Morrisons said: “We’ve listened to customers concerns about using plastic bags for fruit and vegetables and that is why we are bringing back paper bags.

    “There’s more work to do, but this step will mean we prevent 150 million bags from being used in our stores every year.”

    The new bags are made from 100% recyclable paper, and will have a thinner see-through strip so customers and staff can easily see what is inside. 

