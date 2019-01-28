Next time you forget to bring your tote bag to the supermarket, you might be able to avoid buying a plastic one – but it’ll cost you.

Morrisons is introducing paper grocery bags costing 20p each as part of an eight-week trial in eight of its UK stores. The supermarket will also be hiking the price of long-life plastic bags to 15p.

The trial is apparently in response to customers who say reducing plastic is their top environmental concern. Morrisons removed 5p carrier bags early in 2018, which led to a 25% reduction in overall bag sales.

We’re all for reducing plastic, but fingers crossed these paper replacements are sturdy.