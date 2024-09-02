Morrissey Makes A Bold Claim About Why A Smiths Reunion Isn't On The Cards

Morrissey performing live in 2018 via Associated Press

Morrissey has made it clear that The Smiths won’t be following Oasis’ lead and putting on a reunion in the near future.

In a post on his official website days before tickets for Oasis’ 2025 tour went on sale, the Everyday Is Like Sunday singer claimed last week that he and former bandmate Johnny Marr had actually been made a “lucrative offer” as recently as June to reunite.

Advertisement

While Morrissey himself was actually in favour of getting together with Johnny, he claimed that the guitarist had “ignored the offer”.

“In June 2024 AEG Entertainment Group made a lucrative offer to both Morrissey and Marr to tour worldwide as The Smiths throughout 2025,” the post read.

“Morrissey said Yes to the offer; Marr ignored the offer. Morrissey undertakes a largely sold out tour of the USA in November. Marr continues to tour as a special guest to New Order.”

Johnny Marr on stage at Glastonbury in 2019 via Associated Press

Advertisement

HuffPost UK has contacted Johnny Marr’s team for additional comment.

In recent history, Morrissey has repeatedly come under fire for his comments about politics both in the UK and abroad, and his apparent endorsement of far-right groups and parties.

In 2022, the Grammy-nominated singer publicly called out the former Smiths guitarist, imploring him to stop “mentioning my name” in interviews.

Morrissey embarked on a solo career shortly after The Smiths disbanded, while Johnny has been a member of The Pretenders, The The and the supergroup Electronic, alongside Bernard Sumner of New Order and Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys.

Four years ago, he played guitar on Billie Eilish’s James Bond theme No Time To Die, which wound up picking up the Oscar for Best Original Song.