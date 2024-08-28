Liam and Noel Gallagher are officially back together as Oasis Simon Emmett

Oasis have dismissed speculation that they will be making an appearance at next year’s Glastonbury festival.

Despite the initial announcement about Liam and Noel Gallagher’s upcoming reunion shows specifying they would mark fans’ only opportunity to see them live in 2025, the last few days have seen rumours emerging suggesting the group could be putting in a performance on the Pyramid Stage next year.

However, they have now spoken out to insist this will not be the case.

“Despite media speculation, Oasis will not be playing Glastonbury 2025 or any other festivals next year,” they said in a statement.

“The only way to see the band perform will be on their Oasis Live ’25 World Tour.”

It’s perhaps worth pointing out that earlier in the summer, Noel made headlines when he slated the most recent Glastonbury line-up, for which he ended up facing a huge backlash.

After literal years of theorising about whether the estranged Gallagher brothers would ever put their differences aside and perform together again, it was confirmed on Tuesday morning that Oasis would be doing a string of gigs around the UK and Ireland in 2025.

So far, a total of 15 live shows have been announced, beginning in Cardiff in July.

Following this, the tour will travel to Manchester, London and Edinburgh, with two last shows scheduled for Dublin on 16 and 17 August.

Alongside the announcement, Oasis said:

“The guns have fallen silent. “The stars have aligned. “The great wait is over. “Come see. “It will not be televised.”