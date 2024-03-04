ParentsPregnancyParenting schools

Mother's Day Gifts That'll Win You Family Member Of The Year

Now's the time to get ordering!
With Mother’s Day just round the corner, now is the time to be thinking about what special gift you can give to the parent figure in your life.

This one day is dedicated to those who have been that source of support and love for us – so why not show them how much they mean?

Whether it’s your mum, partner, grandparent or even a friend that’s a parent — here are a list of gifts you can surprise them with — they’re sure to make you the family favourite.

1
Astrid & Miyu
Earrings are the best pick-me-up
These adorable huggies are great for parents who need that extra pick-me-up to feel good. Honestly, wearing them makes you feel expensive.
£65 from Astrid & Miyu website
2
Prezzybox
The cutest matching socks...
If you want to give something on behalf of your child — Prezzybox have these adorable matching socks for mum and kid! These make a wholesome gift and cute bonding experience.
£13.50 from Prezzybox online
3
Le Creuset
Jazz up the kitchen with the gift of a new dish
Le Creuset has launched a stunning colour 'Chambray' which is luxurious enough to make your kitchen feel a bit newer. This unique gift will actually come in use and will probably last a lifetime!
£48 from Le Creuset website
4
Canyon charging station
Gamechanger for parents who forget to charge their gadgets
Now this one is unique - the amount of times I've forgotten to charge my phone because my headphones are charging, or vice versa. With parents juggling ten things at once — or those forced to give up their chargers for their kids' iPads, this Canyon 3 in 1 charging station is ideal. It lets you put everything on charge just before you head out so everything is ready at the same time. Sometimes a good gadget is all you need to get your life together!
£44.99 from Game online
5
By Terry
Pamper gift sets are ALWAYS welcome
Sometimes we just want to feel a bit pampered — without having to spend money on ourselves. You can get a set of eight iconic BY TERRY products, including six deluxe Mini-To-Go sizes and two full size products, This includes bestsellers such as the Hyaluronic Hydra Powder, Brightening CC Serum, Ombre Blackstar and Baume de Rose.
£66 on BY TERRY website
6
Cutter & Squidge
Surprise them with an afternoon tea at home
Cutter & Squidge are offering Mother's Day hampers for afternoon tea lovers who don't want to step out of the house! Pop the kettle on and serve up warm, handmade, buttery scones with sweet strawberry jam and clotted cream. My mouth is watering.
£35.99 from Cutter & Squidge website
7
Nespresso
Coffee at the touch of a button?
Now this is a game-changer, Nespresso’s Vertuo Pop machine is Nespresso’s smallest and lowest costing Vertuo machine to date. At the touch of a button the machine offers Gran Lungo, Double Espresso or Espresso. Though you can't give parents sleep, you can sure cushion the blow.
£99 from Nespresso website
8
Miller Harris
You can NEVER go wrong with gifting perfume
Okay so this Miller Harris Scherzo bundle smells divine. Parents can kick back and relax after the kids go to sleep and light this delicious candle. It comes with a perfume which is great for nights out — it's sure to turn heads.
£120 from Miller Harris online
9
Crosstown
A treat that's as sweet as they are
Crosstown has created Mother's Day inspired doughnuts that you can get delivered to your door or order for collection. There's nothing a parent wants more than to hide from the kids and enjoy a delicious sweet treat.
£29.25 for a six pack from Crosstown
10
Revlon
Give them something that will help them save time!
Rushing around is something every parent relates to, getting yourself ready seems like a last resort. But with this Revlon styler, you can blow dry and style your hair at the same time!
£80 from Amazon for the exclusive bundle
11
Moroccan Corner
Help them unwind with this jewellery making class!
Moroccan Corner offers jewellery making sessions where you can eat, drink, chat and create stunning pieces. This session can really help anyone unwind and get out their creative juices.
£10 per person — you can reserve here
