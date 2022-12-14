This Unexpected Period Symptom Is More Common Than You Think

Serhii Hryschyshen via Getty Images

You know those days when you wake up in the morning and everything feels off? You feel down all of a sudden, your breasts are sore, you’ve started to break out and this last for a couple of days.

You go to the toilet and suddenly everything makes sense: it’s that time of the month.

Regardless of how old you are, experiencing period symptoms is not fun. According to the NHS period symptoms include:

Advertisement

feeling bloated

breast tenderness

mood swings

feeling irritable

spotty skin or greasy hair

loss of interest in sex

At least those are the period symptoms we’re most familiar with. But there are others, And the brilliant folk over at London’s Vagina Museum recently shone the spotlight on one of them: teeth and gum pain.

We don't know who needs to hear it today but...

✨It's perfectly normal for your teeth and mouth to hurt before and during your period✨

It's not a well-known symptom, but a lot of people experience it. Here's why... — Vagina Museum (@vagina_museum) December 5, 2022

As the museum team explained, thanks to changes in hormones, the menstrual cycle affects the entire body – and this also includes the mouth.

Advertisement

“Progesterone levels affect the gums. And symptoms around periods are called menstruation gingivitis’,” they explained.

“Just before your period, the gums can become inflamed. This might cause symptoms such as gums looking bright red and bleeding gums, which can cause toothache symptoms.” You might also notice your salivary glands are swollen or experience an increase in mouth ulcers.

“The overall effect can be a very sore mouth,” added the museum team, who urge people with periods to understand these changes in their cycles.

“Try to schedule appointments with the dentist or hygienist in other points of your cycle, to avoid procedures being done at a time when your gums are more likely to be inflamed and bleed more,” they advised.

Many women responded in shock to the thread, asking why this wasn’t common knowledge.

I always get mouth ulcers around or during my period and I’ve had doctors tell me they’ve never heard of that before and that there’s no correlation. Thanks for spreading this info and validating these symptoms — theabsolutekiwi (@theabsolutekiwi) December 5, 2022

Advertisement

It’s alarming when you ask your gp about an unusual symptom you can correlate to your cycle, they can never confirm it. The lack of research is always disappointing! So thank you for bringing these things to light🩸 — sophie fitzpatrick (@srfitzpatrick_) December 5, 2022

How have I got to my age without knowing this?! Thanks for sharing — Gemma Pettman (@GemmaPettmanPR) December 5, 2022

That really is a revelation. — Me, Myself (@TrimThePussyCat) December 5, 2022