This Top-Rated Period Pain Tech Now Comes In Three Skin Tones

A whopping 90% of women suffer from period pain (we want to meet the lucky 10% who don’t, tbh), while one in 10 suffer with endometriosis, which leaves some women bed bound for several days a month. That’s according to Myoovi, the pain relief tech brand targeted to alleviate menstrual cramps, endometriosis, PCOS, and other pelvic pain.

Created by medical experts, the Myoovi kit is a natural and chemical-free device that promises “immediate relief” from dull aches, shooting pains and all round discomfort when it’s your time of the month.

The drug-free pain relief device uses TENS technology, sending small pulses to the target area. These little vibrations block the pain signals heading from your abdomen to your brain, while also soothing the sensitive area, so you no longer have to endure the discomfort when your period comes knocking.

Myoovi’s compact tech is attached to two butterfly pads, subtle enough to wear under your clothes without bulging, beeping, flashing, or showing through.

And we’re pleased to see the team has now expanded the line to include three colour ways – Peach, Sienna and Mocha – to suit a wider range of skin tones.

Myoovi Myoovi now comes in three colourways

The Myoovi kit is super easy to use. Simply attach the device to the painful area on your abdomen – front or back – switch it on, toggle the settings, and you should feel the pain ebb away in minutes (though, as you might expect, it’s not suitable to use if you are pregnant).

Wear it on the target area for up to 10 hours from just one charge, or between 20 to 30 uses, depending on how frequently you’re using the gadget. Not only is it discreet, silent, and lightweight, the device is wireless, which means you can take it with you on the go.

The full kit includes a USB charging cable, storage pouch and manual as well as the butterfly pads, which last up to two months, as well as the Myoovi device.

And the best bit is that this bundle is now on sale, plus there’s an extra discount with a unique promotional code.

The kit is currently reduced from £120 to £59.99 – and shoppers can claim a further 10% off their order using the discount code “BFCM22” at the checkout, which will see the total price tag drop to just £53.99 online.

Myoovi You can wear Myoovi on your back as well as front

You’ll get one year warranty when you purchase, as well as a 60-day money back guarantee, if you’re not unsatisfied with the results.

But taking a look at Myoovi’s Trustpilot, 92% of customers claim it provides the necessary pain relief – and not just on period and pelvic issues, but on irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), too, according to reviewers.

This double discount on the Myoovi kit expires on January 31, but why wait when you can be period-pain free?