MP Ivan Lewis Quits Labour Party Over Jeremy Corbyn's Handling Of Anti-Semitism Allegations

Former minister Ivan Lewis has resigned his membership of the Labour Party and hit out at Jeremy Corbyn for being “unwilling to condemn those whose hatred of Israel becomes Jew hatred”.

The MP for Bury South will continue to sit in parliament as an independent.

Lewis has been suspended from Labour since November 2017 over accusations of sexual harassment.

In his resignation letter today, Lewis accused the party of a staging a “politically motivated” delay to resolving the case against him.