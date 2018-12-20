MP Ivan Lewis Quits Labour Party Over Jeremy Corbyn's Handling Of Anti-Semitism Allegations

Former minister Ivan Lewis has resigned his membership of the Labour Party and hit out at Jeremy Corbyn for being “unwilling to condemn those whose hatred of Israel becomes Jew hatred”.
The MP for Bury South will continue to sit in parliament as an independent.
Lewis has been suspended from Labour since November 2017 over accusations of sexual harassment.
In his resignation letter today, Lewis accused the party of a staging a “politically motivated” delay to resolving the case against him.
Corbyn’s summer was overshadowed by allegations he tolerated anti-Semitism in the party.
Lewis said today it was “for others to determine” whether Corbyn was himself anti-Semitic.
But he added: “What is absolutely clear is that you and [Corbyn aide] Seamus Milne do not believe in the right of the Jewish people to self-determination in their own state.
“This is different to your view on the right to self-determination for every other minority community.
“I believe in a negotiated two state solution; you should be honest and acknowledge your preference is that there should only be a state of Palestine. To compound this, all too often you have been unwilling to condemn those whose hatred of Israel becomes Jew hatred, this is incompatible with being a lifelong campaigner against racism.
“This is integral to your anti-Western world view as you regard Israel as a proxy of the United States in the Middle East. Your long standing preferences are for the values of Putin’s Russia and the Islamist fundamentalism of Iran.”
He added: “It is no wonder that so many British people are uncomfortable at the prospect of you becoming prime minister of one of the world’s most enduring western liberal democracies.
“On Brexit they sense your discomfort as a lifelong Eurosceptic seeking to conceal your true beliefs from your ardent supporters within the party who are overwhelmingly pro-European.”