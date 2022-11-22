MPs Can Expense Work Christmas Parties – And To Say People Are Livid Is An Understatement

Christmas tree decoration at the illuminated Palace of Westminster NurPhoto via Getty Images

MPs can expense their work Christmas parties for the first time, according to new guidance – and no one is happy about it.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) states that while this does not include alcoholic beverages, MPs can get the bulk of their food and drink orders covered by the taxpayer.

It comes after the expenses watchdog added a response to its “frequently asked questions” about how MPs and staff can celebrate in their parliamentary or constituency offices.

The guidance also claims “festive decorations for their office” can be included.

However, MPs have been told that these claims should “represent value for money, especially in the current economic climate”.

The cost of living crisis, combined with double-digit inflation and a recession means many members of the public will be feeling the pinch this Christmas.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has also just unveiled the autumn statement which meant “everyone” will soon start paying tax. In fact, the general public will soon be facing the highest tax burden in 70 years.

Expenses have increased recently for MPs’ offices as more staff have been hired for Covid casework. Total costs for travel, accommodation and staff increased to £138.6 million last year, too, according to the Mirror.

MPs also received a £2,212 pay rise in April this year, taking their basic salary (if not in government) to £84,144 a year.

Twitter was (as usual) quick to reveal how it really felt about such news – especially just a year after the partygate scandal began.

Seriously, these Downing Street Christmas parties must be LIT if they're worth constantly bringing down their own government.https://t.co/BR1pdZE9sO — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) November 22, 2022

Others just couldn’t believe such a headline was appearing when the economy seems to be in freefall.

A new rule allows MPs to expense their Christmas parties to the taxpayer - just not the booze. Seems disgusting that they're living it large at our expense as the cost of living crisis rages. pic.twitter.com/RupphhEwQ3 — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) November 21, 2022

MPs can now claim Christmas parties & decorations on expenses.



130,000 children will wake up on Christmas Day homeless.



This isn’t a fair system. — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) November 22, 2022

Taxpayers will fund MPs’ Christmas parties for the first time.



During the worst fall in living standards since records began in 1956.



While families are panicking over how to put food on the table this Christmas.https://t.co/10MkBWFGEb — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) November 22, 2022

MPs can claim for the cost of their Christmas Parties on Tax Payer funded expenses.



So many of us are struggling to pay for basic food and heat.



What an utter disgrace! pic.twitter.com/9D7QjFXKwI — Robbie 🇪🇺 #FBPE #FBPPR (@135Robbie) November 22, 2022

While an increasing number of people in the UK are using food banks...MPs can claim the cost of their Christmas parties on expenses. https://t.co/ALSg9DxbdU — Kim Willsher (@kimwillsher1) November 22, 2022

Why ??? A country with food banks that’s despicable!



MPs told they can host Christmas parties paid for by the taxpayer https://t.co/tH0RSTfwJ5 via @MailOnline — Nula Suchet (@nulasuchet) November 22, 2022

They are taking the p..s now:



MPs told they can put costs of staff Christmas parties at taxpayers' expense.https://t.co/Tx1mXdck1J — JmRoyle #YNWA #BLM #GTTO #LFC (@MyArrse) November 22, 2022

MPs have enjoyed £17 million in subsidised food/alcohol in the House of Commons.

The public purse will be coughing up for MPs Christmas parties.



We’re facing the toughest winter in decades, with millions unable to heat their homes/feed their children.

They are laughing at us. — Sarah 🌹#GTTO (@SASR666) November 22, 2022

Several MPs were keen to distance themselves from the reports, though.

Labour’s Jess Phillips tweeted that she will be paying for any festive parties for her team, and claimed: “There was no clamour for this from MPs and it’s stupid.”

I will throw a Christmas party for my staff, it will be in my home where I will cook and pay for all of the food and drink. Once again I reiterate that there was no clamour for this from MPs and it's stupid. — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) November 22, 2022

Similarly, Labour’s Christian Wakeford tweeted: “No one has asked for this and I don’t know anyone that will use it. Ridiculous decision that I hope is overturned.”

