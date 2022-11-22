MPs Can Expense Work Christmas Parties – And To Say People Are Livid Is An Understatement

MPs can expense their work Christmas parties for the first time, according to new guidance – and no one is happy about it.
The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) states that while this does not include alcoholic beverages, MPs can get the bulk of their food and drink orders covered by the taxpayer.
It comes after the expenses watchdog added a response to its “frequently asked questions” about how MPs and staff can celebrate in their parliamentary or constituency offices.
The guidance also claims “festive decorations for their office” can be included.
However, MPs have been told that these claims should “represent value for money, especially in the current economic climate”.
The cost of living crisis, combined with double-digit inflation and a recession means many members of the public will be feeling the pinch this Christmas.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has also just unveiled the autumn statement which meant “everyone” will soon start paying tax. In fact, the general public will soon be facing the highest tax burden in 70 years.
Expenses have increased recently for MPs’ offices as more staff have been hired for Covid casework. Total costs for travel, accommodation and staff increased to £138.6 million last year, too, according to the Mirror.
MPs also received a £2,212 pay rise in April this year, taking their basic salary (if not in government) to £84,144 a year.
Twitter was (as usual) quick to reveal how it really felt about such news – especially just a year after the partygate scandal began.
Others just couldn’t believe such a headline was appearing when the economy seems to be in freefall.
Several MPs were keen to distance themselves from the reports, though.
Labour’s Jess Phillips tweeted that she will be paying for any festive parties for her team, and claimed: “There was no clamour for this from MPs and it’s stupid.”
Similarly, Labour’s Christian Wakeford tweeted: “No one has asked for this and I don’t know anyone that will use it. Ridiculous decision that I hope is overturned.”