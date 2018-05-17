MPs Fear Stigma Of Disclosing Mental Health Issues

Six in ten MPs would fear the potential stigma of disclosing their own battles with mental health to the public, a survey has revealed.

The study, carried out by the Royal College of Occupational Therapists (RCOT) as part of Mental Health Awareness Week, also showed 80% of Parliamentarians had either suffered mental ill health themselves or supported a family member through difficulties.

More than 60 MPs, peers and Commons staff members took part in the anonymous survey held in Parliament, which also asked them to list things they have had to give up to pursue a career in politics.

Four in ten said they no longer had time to exercise and a quarter said they were unable to spend time with family and friends. Other hobbies that had fallen by the wayside included gardening, dog walking and visiting art galleries and one individual said they had had to give up “basically everything” outside their day job.

Julia Scott, RCOT chief executive, said: “MPs have a vital role to play in reducing stigma and highlighting the valuable role that professions such as occupational therapists can play in better, more appropriate care for people.