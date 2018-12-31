MPs Demand Vote On Backbench Bid To Tackle Online Hate And Fake News

The move sees some unlikely alliances formed, as the letter to Commons leader Andrea Leadsom includes the names of hardline Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg, Labour remainer David Lammy, campaigning feminist MP Jess Phillips and former Tory Treasury minister Nicky Morgan.

Powell’s Online Forums Bill had its second reading on Friday November 23 but there is now no chance it will be voted on - an essential step for the legislation to progress and become law - without government support.

Together, they are demanding the government allows MPs parliamentary time to debate and vote on legislation tabled by Labour MP Lucy Powell in the new year, which would make administrators and moderators legally responsible for posts.

The bill would establish accountability in law for what’s posted in large online forums, by making administrators and moderators of such groups legally liable for what they publish on their forums. It would also prevent forums with thousands of members being hidden from the police and anti-racism charities.

The Communications Act 2003, which is used to police online discourse, was passed before Facebook, Twitter, or Reddit had been created, the MPs’ letter points out.

It adds: “It is time our laws caught up with the realities of the 21st century.”

Powell, Labour MP for Manchester Central, says online hate, radicalisation and fake news is increasingly moving offline and having a real-world impact, with terrorists behind the Finsbury Mosque attack and Philadelphia radicalised online.

Powell said: “The spread of online hate, fake news and radicalisation is prolific. We need action now to put decency back into our online discourse, politics and public life.

“The moderators and administrators of large online forums need to be as accountable. Whilst there are many well managed and well-meaning online forums, there are some which are used to propagate hate, fake news, misogyny, racism and other illegal acts.

“It’s only right that people who manage these groups have responsibility for what is published in them. They are not innocent bystanders. That’s why we need ministers to support the Online Forums Bill and ensure the House of Commons can debate and pass this Bill.”

The letter in full