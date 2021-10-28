MPs Told Off: 'Don't Bring Dogs To Work And Stop Taking Photos'

David Parry via PA Wire/PA Images Cross party MPs competing for title the Westminster Dog of the Year competition

Today marks the Westminster Dog of the Year awards, but MPs have been served with a reminder that their pooches are not welcome at work.

The late Sir David Amess’s pet Vivienne was crowned this year’s winner, with Boris Johnson congratulating the French Bulldog.

MPs from the prime minister and Rishi Sunak, to Labour’s Jonathan Reynolds and David Lammy are dog lovers.

However, the Serjeant at Arms - responsible for keeping order within the Commons part of parliament - has had to remind MPs that only assistance and security dogs are allowed on site.