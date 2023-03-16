MPs Will Vote On Rishi Sunak's Brexit Deal Next Wednesday

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference at the Guildhall in Windsor, Berkshire, following the announcement that they have struck a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Dan Kitwood via PA Wire/PA Images

MPs will finally vote on Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal next Wednesday.

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt announced the plan to MPs this morning.

It means there will be a debate on the Windsor Framework followed by the crunch vote.

The prime minister’s spokesperson said: “We said parliament would have its say on the framework. This vote honours the prime minister’s commitment.

“We believe this meets the commitment we made and the prime minister made to enable MPs to have their say.”

Advertisement

Downing Street will be hoping that the DUP backs the deal, thereby helping to prevent a major rebellion by Brexiteer Tory backbenchers.

However, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson this week called for the agreement - which the prime minister struck with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen two weeks ago - to be “changed”.

The Windsor Framework aims to remove the customs border in the Irish Sea, which was put in place as a consequence of the Northern Ireland Protocol negotiated by Boris Johnson when he was prime minister.

It would also introduce a so-called “Stormont Brake” giving the UK government an effective veto on any new EU laws being imposed on Northern Ireland if local politicians don’t support it.

Advertisement

But speaking in Washington this week, Donaldson said: “What is in this Windsor Framework is insufficient. It does not meet all of our requirements, it does not go as far as we need, in terms of our tests and in terms of restoring fully Northern Ireland’s place within the internal market of the United Kingdom.

“So, we need to see the legislative safeguards, we need to see the legislation that is going to ensure the Government honours the commitments it has made.”

Labour has already said it will vote for the deal, meaning it is guaranteed to pass in the Commons.

However, Sunak will want to avoid storing up trouble on his own backbenches by relying on the opposition to get it through.

The DUP has said it will deliver its verdict on the deal at the end of the month, while the ERG group of Brexiteer Tory MPs have also yet to say whether they will vote for it.

Boris Johnson has also suggested that he will not vote for the deal, insisting it does not “take back control” from the EU.