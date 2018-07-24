As A Mum With Asthma, I'm Always Worried My Luck Will Run Out

News out today from Asthma UK reveals for the first time that an estimated one million mums in the UK have asthma. I’m one of those mums and when I read that the charity is shining a light on the challenges parents face if they have asthma, it really resonated with me. The charity found that asthma is robbing many parents of precious time with their children. It revealed that over a fifth of mums say their child has seen them have an asthma attack, which is very distressing, and one in six mums are missing out on activities with their children because of their asthma.

I used to be complacent about my asthma but it caught up with me when I had a life-threatening attack in my early 20s. I had come down with both pneumonia and swine flu at the same time, but ignored all my symptoms until it came to the point where an ambulance had to blue-light me to intensive care. I was in hospital for nearly two weeks, 10 days of which were in the high dependency unit hooked up to all sorts of machines. At one point the doctors were ready to put me in an induced coma as they were concerned about my chances of survival.

Thankfully, I made a full recovery but I was signed-off work for nearly three months. What would have been a much less serious illness for most people was exacerbated for me because of my asthma. As crazy as it sounds, I still didn’t take my condition too seriously on a day-to-day basis as I wasn’t too badly affected. My wheezing would flare up when pollen season came around or when I was in contact with furry animals but apart from that, I didn’t see asthma as anything to be too concerned about. This all changed when I had my daughter, Ciara, five years ago.

I became a single parent shortly after her birth. In 2015 I suffered a very serious attack out of the blue and was hospitalised for 10 days. All my fears were not for myself but for Ciara. Who would look after her? Would she miss me and wonder where I was? What if my luck had run out and I didn’t get better this time? My breezy attitude towards asthma had taken a dramatic U-turn and I was now terrified of what could happen to me. Following my discharge from hospital I became an outpatient at the respiratory clinic and attended my appointments religiously.