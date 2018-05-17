'Whatever Happened To My Privacy?' Honest Photos Capture The Reality Of Being A Mum

A photographer mum has created a series of photos to document the crazy and chaotic, yet beautiful, reality of life as a mother.

Giedre Gomes, 35, from Indiana, US, has two sons aged three and five. She and wanted to create a photo series showing what it’s really like to be a mum, as she was fed up of seeing stylised shots of “picture perfect” families that she couldn’t identify with.

“I wanted to show real life, reality and routine, when every single day is the same,” she told HuffPost UK. “Breakfast, lunch, dinner, cooking, cleaning, dishes, laundry, driving and shopping. Every single day. The same thing over and over. I wanted to show pictures that mums can relate to.”