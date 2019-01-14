One mum came up with an unusual method for relieving her newborn’s congestion – holding a vibrator on the baby’s back, while they both sat in a steamy bathroom.

The woman, who remains anonymous, shared a photo of her parenting hack and posted it on the Melons and Cuties Facebook page – and boy did it go down well.

Many thought it was a great idea and hugely ingenious on the mum’s part – one parent said it was hilarious “but also a brilliant representation of how motherhood requires you to be resourceful”.

And another wrote: “Good job, use whatever you have to look after little ones.”

