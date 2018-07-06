A mum whose four-year-old daughter was severely burned by a playground slide has warned parents to be cautious of play equipment in the hot weather “so no other baby gets burned this bad”.

Dawna Wright had felt the playground apparatus before she allowed her daughter Asia into the area, but said she “didn’t realise how hot this particular slide was”.

The family had been enjoying the water in the splash park at John Anderson Park in Grandview, Missouri, so Asia was in her swimming costume when she ran over to join some other children on the plastic slide.

As soon as she sat on the slide, Asia’s skin burned and blistered, leaving her in immense pain with second degree burns.

“I’ve never heard her scream so bad,” Wright wrote on Facebook. “I feel so terrible. And there were babies playing all over the equipment and I put my hands on it. I had no idea that slide was hot enough to hurt her so badly.”