Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield were joined by a group of mums whose children have Down’s syndrome to sign Christina Perri’s ‘A Thousand Years’ like their Carpool Karaoke-style video.

The women were part of the now viral video which was created by a group of 50 mums to raise awareness of children with an extra chromosome. The mums, who are part of the Facebook group “Designer Genes”, were inspired by a Singing Hands Carpool Karaoke video signed with Makaton and decided to replicate it.

Their video now has more than one million views and has captured the hearts of many people, including James Corden who called it the “most beautiful Carpool Karaoke” there has even been. Mum Rebecca Carless, who came up with the idea, joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield with a number of mums and children on ‘This Morning’ on 20 March.

For the show, Schofield and Willoughby copied the children and mothers as they signed along with the song.