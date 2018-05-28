Three men have been arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs at the music festival in Hampshire where two people died.
Police said on Monday that the men, all in their 20s, were being held on suspicion of involvement in the supply of illegal substances.
Georgia Jones, 18, and 20-year-old Tommy Cowan were both named locally as those who died after being taken to hospital from the Portsmouth event.
They were among 15 people who needed treatment during the Mutiny Festival near the south coast city on Saturday.
Georgia’s mother, Janine Milburn, said in a post on Facebook that her daughter had suffered a seizure after taking two pills which caused her temperature to increase rapidly.
Confirming the arrests, Hampshire Police said: “Overnight, a 20-year-old man from Havant, a 20-year-old man from Waterlooville and a 22-year-old man from Cosham have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
“Anyone who has information that they think might be useful to our enquiries should call 101.”
It comes after the festival’s organisers cancelled the rest of the three-day festival on Sunday citing safety fears.
Hampshire Police continues to investigate but said previously the deaths were separate incidents and were not suspicious.