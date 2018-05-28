Three men have been arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs at the music festival in Hampshire where two people died.

Police said on Monday that the men, all in their 20s, were being held on suspicion of involvement in the supply of illegal substances.

Georgia Jones, 18, and 20-year-old Tommy Cowan were both named locally as those who died after being taken to hospital from the Portsmouth event.

They were among 15 people who needed treatment during the Mutiny Festival near the south coast city on Saturday.