My Brother Saved My Life When I Had Cancer. Now I’m Trying To Make More Men Aware

I was training for the Dublin marathon when I first noticed something was wrong. I’ve always been a keen runner but I kept getting infections and muscle injuries while training. Assuming it was fatigue and bad luck, I just took more painkillers and kept on training. More fool me! After the marathon I went back to my doctors with more pain – this time in my stomach. Then I got a bad throat infection which was treated initially by my GP as tonsillitis but when antibiotics didn’t clear it, I was sent for a blood test. I wasn’t really adding all the ailments and illnesses together to form one big picture... typical for me, I wasn’t listening to my own body!

Solent Tom's brother donated his stem cells

A few days after the test my GP called and told me to go to my local hospital immediately. I knew something must be seriously wrong, and my mind was racing as I drove from work, fearing the worst. After more blood tests and an agonising wait, I was finally told that I had Acute Myeloid Leukaemia - a rare form of blood cancer. I was in shock, my mind immediately racing to thoughts about my wife and children. Like lots of men, I’ve never paid much attention to health problems, and if I’m honest I’d never heard of Leukaemia. I didn’t know that cancer of the blood even existed. My doctors helped me understand the severity of the illness and the treatments I’d be facing, and I underwent four gruelling months of chemotherapy. My blood cells didn’t recover following the chemo, and I was advised that the best course of treatment was a stem cell transplant. Thankfully my older brother was a cell match and on his 45th birthday he began a procedure to harvest his stem cells ready to be transplanted to me. The transplant was quite an emotional time for both of us, but with the support of our family and the NHS we got through it together. It’s no exaggeration to say that Alan saved my life.

Solent Tom is encouraging men to talk about their cancer experience