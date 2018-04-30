My Journey Out Of Corbynism

In the summer of 2015, I voted for Jeremy Corbyn in the Labour Leadership election.

I was twenty-one years old, and had recently graduated from university. I hadn’t given politics too much serious thought before the General Election of that year, but had gradually become more and more interested in the months leading up to the vote. After all, Russell Brand was urgently imploring his fans to vote Labour, and anything good enough for the godfather of The Trews was good enough for me.

Obviously all of this was in vain from Ed Miliband’s point of view, as David Cameron prevailed, but I was unperturbed. In the YouTube age it doesn’t take too much effort on the part of young political enthusiasts to learn a bit about the heroes and villains of parliaments gone by. Subsequently I progressed from The Trews onto clips of Tony Benn piping up from the backbenches in the 1980s and 90s, and as with Brand I liked Benn’s cynicism of the West and capitalism coupled with his anti-war/pro-peace message.

And then there was Jeremy Corbyn, saying all the same things that Benn had decades before, in the four-way leadership contest that followed Miliband’s resignation. It was so clear to me at that point that there was something really special about him, and the fact that he looked and sounded so very different from the other three candidates was certainly part of that. Sure, I wasn’t particularly interested in the finer details of his ideas about economics or his opinions on various terrorist groups, but neither, I sensed, were thousands of others like me.

This is what I think is most interesting about Corbyn’s rise during that summer. Hundreds of thousands of people got hooked on the fact he was nothing like the kind of politicians we had grown used to, coupled with his frequent Bennite musings on the world which seemed quite profound. On the day he was elected I felt a surge of overwhelming positivity, and I remember thinking that the way he held himself at his PMQs debut - a perplexed, but happy grandad - was rather lovely, and again, in such marked contrast to those who’d gone before.

I literally could not understand those on the left who had reservations. What was there not to like? Why was John McTernan being so mean? I think I put it down to resentment on the part of ‘embittered Blairites’, as a rejuvenated Ken Livingstone kept on calling anyone on the Labour side who expressed concerns. The media were terribly unfair on him too - so what if he referred to Hamas and Hezbollah as his ‘friends’! It was clearly part of a considered Middle-East peacemaking strategy.

He maintained his pro-peace credentials in the December 2015 vote on bombing Isis in Syria, and I was appalled at how many warmongers - because this is exactly how they appeared to me - there were on the Labour benches, eager to defy him. I think I felt even more supportive of him at times like those. How could it be that the one guy who was so clearly all about peace, and opposed to all forms of war, was losing arguments like this? (Answer - probably something to do with those pesky Blairites again).

In 2016 there was a suggestion that there were antisemites in the Labour Party who felt emboldened by Jeremy’s rise. I couldn’t accept there was any truth in this. After all, Corbyn was an anti-racist, just like he was anti-war. He told everyone who would listen, and I sure as hell believed him. As with the debate over bombing Syria, the nuances of left-wing antisemitism were of no interest to me. Those criticising Jeremy had either fallen for the despicable smears against him, or worse were intentionally slandering him in an attempt to bring him down.