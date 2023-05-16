Myleene Klass Shares What She's Doing With Huge I'm A Celebrity Charity Prize

Myleene Klass on I'm A Celebrity... South Africa ITV/Shutterstock

I’m A Celebrity... South Africa winner Myleene Klass has revealed how her £100k prize will be helping charitable causes.

The former Hear’Say singer was crowned the I’m A Celebrity ‘Legend’ last week, after winning the pre-recorded spin-off to the popular ITV reality show.

As part of her win, Myleene was able to nominate a charity for the prize money to go to, selecting Save The Children.

In a post on Instagram, Myleene told her followers of how she hopes the cash will be used to help disadvantaged children across the world.

“I am proud to donate my @imacelebrity Prize money of £100,000.00 to @savechildrenuk,” Myleene wrote.

“I’ve been an ambassador for 11 years in which time I’ve travelled the globe helping STC. The things I have seen will stay with me forever.

“Children in the Philippines playing by the ships that have run aground from the Tsunami so they can be next to their parents that lay crushed beneath them. Dancing with children in refugee camps in Jordan as their parents weave me a chopping board made of plastic bags to say thank you for being there. (I still have it).

“Teaching rescued child brides in Tanzania the Solfa, Astronomy and Science as they study through the day, striving to become engineers and doctors to help their communities and at night iron clothes.

“Trying to share out food in Bangladesh to families as they make one small meal of broth and a bean stalk last 24 hours. Holding a mum in Nepal as she shows me where she thinks her baby is buried after they died of pneumonia and she couldn’t leave the hospital as she couldn’t pay the medical bill for 3 months, (it was £4).”

Myleene said it had been “amazing” to see how the charity has grown, adding: “We all just want the best for our children and due to luck and circumstance of birth, it’s not always something a child gets. My girls have always helped me pack balloons, sweets, stickers and nail polish for the children I go to. They themselves are now ambassadors. I’ve seen for myself, this money will go far.”

Referring to the Bushtucker Trials she endured on I’m A Celebrity, Myleene added: “The mouse tails and rotten tofu were worth it.”

Myleene beat fellow finalists former cricketer Phil Tufnell, Olympian Fatima Whitbread and dancer and radio host Jordan Banjo to win the title of I’m A Celebrity ‘Legend’ last week.