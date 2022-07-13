Nadhim Zahawi Says He Would Give Boris Johnson A Cabinet Job If He Becomes PM

Nadhim Zahawi is one of eight candidates to make it to the first round of the Tory leadership contest. Stefan Rousseau via PA Media

Nadhim Zahawi has said he would give Boris Johnson a cabinet job if he becomes Tory leader - less than a week after telling him to resign as prime minister.

The chancellor - one of eight MPs to make it to the first round of the Tory leadership contest - said he would be happy to offer his “friend” a frontbench post.

He told LBC: “If [Johnson] wishes to serve in cabinet then I would certainly offer him a job.

“He has been probably the most consequential Prime Minster of his generation.”

Zahawi said the outgoing PM PM had “delivered Brexit” and “got us through a global pandemic”.

But his remarks struck a very different tone from the letter he published last Thursday calling on Johnson to quit Number 10.

It said: “No one will forget getting Brexit done, keeping a dangerous anti-semite out of Number 10, our handling of covid and our support for Ukraine in its hour of need.

“But the country deserves a government that is not only stable, but which acts with integrity.