Sajid Javid Drops Out Of Tory Leadership Race As Election Reduced To Eight Candidates

Former health secretary Sajid Javid arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London. Stefan Rousseau via PA Wire/PA Images

Sajid Javid has withdrawn from the race to be Tory leader, as the battle to succeed Boris Johnson has been narrowed to eight candidates on the leadership ballot.

Eleven candidates initially threw their hat in the ring but that has been whittled down after nominations closed today.

Those going through to the first round of the contest are frontrunner Rishi Sunak, foreign secretary Liz Truss, international trade minister Penny Mordant, attorney general Suella Braverman, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt and Tom Tugendhat, the chair of the foreign affairs select committee.

Also through are former minister for equalities Kemi Badenoch and chancellor Nadhim Zahawi.

All were understood to have secured the required 20 nominations needed to stay in the race before the deadline of 6pm this evening.

The first round of voting will take place tomorrow, and will continue until only two candidates remain.

All of those who succeeded this evening will proceed to Wednesday’s ballot of Tory MPs, where they will need the 30 nominations to stay in the race.

Anyone who fails to secure 30 votes will be eliminated, with the remaining candidates through to the next stage of voting on Thursday. There will continue to be votes until only two candidates are left standing.

The final two will then be put before Tory party members, who will pick their choice for leader — and prime minister — on September 5.

In a statement, former health secretary Javid said: “Serving in government is a true privilege. It has been just seven days since I took the difficult decision to resign from the most important job I have ever had, as health secretary during a pandemic.

“Since then, I have set out the values and policies I think are right for the future of our great country. I believe the party must now look outwards, not inwards, if we are to win again.

“There is an abundance of both ideas and talent in our party. One of the candidates will be given the honour of becoming prime minister.

