Gaffe-Prone Nadine Dorries Drops The Ball With Rugby League Clanger

Nadine Dorries speaks at the launch of a report into the social impact made by the 2021 Rugby League World Cup. Ian Laybourn via PA Wire/PA Images

Nadine Dorries has dropped the ball – again.

The culture secretary caused a backlash after confusing rugby league with the rival sport, rugby union, at an event in the sport’s heartlands.

Dorries stunned a rugby league audience in St Helens by referring to Jonny Wilkinson’s match-winning drop goal for England in the 2003 Rugby Union World Cup final in Sydney.

Dorries – whose full brief is secretary of state for culture, media and sport – was speaking at the launch of a report into the social impact made by the 2021 Rugby League World Cup at the Portico Vine community club.

At a Rugby League World Cup press conference today.

Nadine Dorries, sec of state for sport, is special guest.

“I’ve always liked the idea of rugby league. That drop goal in 2003 was such a special moment.”

That drop goal was actually in the Rugby Union World Cup. — Chris Hall (@chrishallitv) June 30, 2022

AUDIO of gaffe by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries during speech at a Rugby League World Cup social impact event in St Helens earlier.

“I’ve always quite liked the idea of rugby league - my long-standing memory is that 2003 drop-goal… Wow, what a moment that was.” Listen 👇 pic.twitter.com/wD1FPJaK1e — Dan Roan (@danroan) June 30, 2022

“I’ve always quite liked the idea of rugby league,” she said.

“My long-standing memory is that 2003 drop goal.

“I’ll let you into a secret.

“I think we were drinking Bloody Mary’s at the time.

“It was 11 o’clock in the morning but wow what a moment that was.

“I have heard and I know from my limited watching that it’s an incredibly physical and sometimes brutal sport and it often ends up in a scrum, which actually reminds me very much of politics.

“I think we have a lot in common and given a lot of the media like to call me the prime minister’s attack dog, I wonder sometimes if I should give rugby a go.”

Like Jason Robinson I may have switched codes in my speech... Both league & union have a rich heritage in the UK. Obviously I've followed rugby league much less in my lifetime, but I'm looking forward to watching England (& all the home nations) in the RL World Cup this Autumn — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) June 30, 2022

Dorries attempted make light of her faux pas, saying on Twitter that she may have “switched codes like Jason Robinson”.

But former England rugby union player and broadcaster Brian Moore led the criticism online, tweeting: “When I was told about this, I had to ask if it was a parody, but Dorries is beyond parody.

“She does not bother to master her brief and isn’t clever enough to compensate. Given the context, this is probably the stupidest mistake you could make.”

When I was told about this, I had to ask if it was a parody, but Dorries is beyond parody.

She does not bother to master her brief and isn't clever enough to compensate.

Given the context, this is probably the stupidest mistake you could make. https://t.co/m3xm1BxLig — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) June 30, 2022

old Nadine Dorries: why can't the BBC be Netflix



new Nadine Dorries: why can't Rugby League be Rugby Union — Henry Mance (@henrymance) June 30, 2022

Imagine what the majority would have been in Wakefield if she’d said this a week ago. https://t.co/ledyHAf4a7 — Patrick Kidd (@patrick_kidd) June 30, 2022

She has always been an admirer of Jonny Wilkinson since watching him score a century for Bath against Man City https://t.co/AOzcOG34tV — Joseph Anderson (@janderson_news) June 30, 2022

Her comments were condemned by Portico Vine vice-chairman Billy Vaughan.

“Whoever writes these scripts should check their facts before the speeches are delivered,” Vaughan said.

“And secondly, if you are the person who is delivering the speech then you need to do your research to check the information you have been given is correct.

“The difference between rugby league and rugby union is immense, we are the minnow by comparison.

“I applaud the government for the money they have invested in rugby league but to make that reference to the drop-goal, we were floundered.”

It’s not the first time questions have been raised about whether Dorries is up to the job.

In November, she didn’t seem to know how Channel 4 – which the government wants to privatise – is funded.

It does not receive public funding but is ultimately owned by the state, with all the money it makes from advertising going back into the broadcaster. But the culture secretary claimed the broadcaster was in “receipt of public money”.

It was also reported in March that she asked Microsoft executives when they were going to “get rid” of its algorithms.

