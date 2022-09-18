Nadine Dorries Stuns Twitter By Deleting Her Account

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries was a regular tweeter. Aaron Chown via PA Wire/PA Images

Nadine Dorries has stunned Twitter by appearing to delete her account.

The former culture secretary sparked numerous rows with controversial posts attacking her political opponents.

But visitors to her Twitter feed were today greeted with the message: “This account doesn’t exist.”

The surprise move comes just two weeks after the Mid Bedfordshire MP - a staunch ally of Boris Johnson - quit the cabinet.

New prime minister Liz Truss had offered her the chance to retain her digital, culture, media and sport brief, but she decided to leave the government amid speculation she could be made a peer in Johnson’s resignation honours list.

Dorries had earned a large Twitter following thanks her pugnacious approach to defending her political views.

In July, she sparked a full-scale Tory civil war over her attacks on Truss’s leadership rival, Rishi Sunak.

Attacking the multi-millionaire former chancellor’s expensive wardrobe, Dorries tweeted: “Liz Truss will be travelling the country wearing her earrings which cost circa £4.50 from Claire’s Accessories.

“Meanwhile…Rishi visits Teeside in Prada shoes worth £450 and sported £3,500 bespoke suit as he prepared for crunch leadership vote.”

It forced her Tory colleague Angela Richardson MP to respond: “FFS Nadine! Muted.”