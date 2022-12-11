This Hilarious Clip Of Nadiya Hussain Coming Around From Dental Surgery Is Surprisingly Sweet

While most of us dread a trip to the dentist, Nadiya Hussain has shared the rather sweet reason her recent wisdom tooth removal was the “best thing she’s ever done”.

The former Great British Bake Off champion was a guest during Friday’s edition of The Graham Norton Show, during which the host shared a clip of a not-exactly-lucid Nadiya coming around after her dental surgery.

Introducing the footage, Nadiya explained that it was her husband of almost 20 years recording her, commenting: “He felt really bad filming it! He said I looked really out of it… but then, he still filmed it anyway.”

Graham then showed the video, in which the TV chef told her husband: “You make me smile more than the kids.”

Praising her dentist (“’cos they give drugs…”), Nadiya later added: “You are my favourite person in the whole world. It’s so nice to see your face. I love you!”

Nadiya Hussain BBC

“That’s a clip from Bake Off hash brownie week,” comedian Jack Whitehall then joked.

Nadiya married her husband Abdal Hussain at the age of 20, with the pair going on to welcome three children.

The union was an arranged marriage, with Nadiya and Abdal remarrying in 2018.

She told Good Housekeeping magazine in 2017: “I didn’t know my husband, and then we had two children, and then I fell in love with him.”