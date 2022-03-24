Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

The idea of going on Naked Attraction might strike absolute terror in most of us, but not Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

The Changing Rooms star has admitted he would be up for going on the show – despite the fact he’s married.

Laurence worked with Naked Attraction host Anna Richardson on the recent reboot of Changing Rooms, and in an interview with the Daily Star, the designer was asked if he would appear on the nude dating show if he was single.

“I don’t need to be single to do that, I can still be married and go on the show and I think much to the phenomenal amusement of my wife,” he said.

“The thing is, with me literally, the most interesting thing about me is the clothes. You don’t want to go inside the clothes,” he then joked.

“I could probably go on there as a magnificent advert for my tailor, because of the grim reality of what I would look like in my pants, they would say my tailor is heroic and be like ’oh, look at what he’s done to that creature!’.”

Anna Richardson on the set of Naked Attraction Channel 4

Sadly for Laurence, a planned celebrity edition of Naked Attraction was reportedly shelved last year.

It had been claimed that Channel 4 had been hoping to snag some celebrities willing to strip off for the x-rated dating show in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

However, due to a lack of interest from keen celebs, those plans were axed, according to former news presenter India Willoughby.

She told the Daily Star: “I was asked to do the show and I wanted to do it. I was up for it and it was in the pipeline. But unfortunately they couldn’t get enough people, so it went down the pan.” Naked Attraction airs Wednesdays at 10pm on Channel 4.