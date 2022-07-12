This Is What NASA's New Image Of The Universe Reminds People Of

The first image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Handout via Getty Images

The deepest image of the universe known to date was released on Monday, marking a key moment in astronomical history.

Released by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, the sharpest infrared image (known as Webb’s First Deep Field) has plenty of detail, including previously invisible galaxies and the faintest objects ever recorded in the infrared.

Even more incredibly, the image covers a patch of the universe which is the equivalent of a grain of sand held at arm’s length by someone on the ground.

The image is a photo composite made from images at different wavelengths, adding up to 12.5 hours, and it shows the galaxy cluster as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago.

Despite the significance of the new release though, there were plenty of people who couldn’t help noticing it reminded them of something: Doctor Who.

More specifically, the opening credits to the long-running fantasy/science-fiction show during earlier seasons.

Several people referenced Peter Davison, the fifth doctor who was in the role between 1982 and 1984, and pointed out that the image reminded them of this particular era.

I am loving how very happy this has made classic #DoctorWho fans everywhere, including me https://t.co/zVBVjVpSi8 pic.twitter.com/Of2niXAhaf — Jenny Colgan (@jennycolgan) July 12, 2022

honestly thought this was a screengrab from the titles of a Peter Davison era episode of Dr Who https://t.co/xb9akbJsqD — Stephen Mitchell (@stevemmitchell) July 11, 2022

Amazing. Even more so that the 1980s Dr Who title sequence seemed to have it about right... @bbcdoctorwho @russelldavies63 https://t.co/rrKdq8TLhd pic.twitter.com/k9isUThMtq — Tom Mitcheson (@TomMitcheson) July 11, 2022

I always knew that the opening titles to 1980s #DoctorWho was 100% accurate! https://t.co/nRu7Ic8Fjt pic.twitter.com/6v9iiZtLkn — Rove McManus (@Rove) July 11, 2022

Others joked about it clearly being a nod to the fourth doctor, Tom Baker, who starred in the series between 1974 and 1981.

Leaked images if you increase the exposure time on the original photograph https://t.co/qVslsw551S pic.twitter.com/3FZQrOOrmI — James Jefferies (@jamesjhistory) July 12, 2022

And then, of course, there were the people who felt significantly less strongly about Doctor Who...

My timeline is now people making Doctor Who opening titles jokes. Thanks, NASA. https://t.co/4fzuXklj1K — Lizbeth Myles (@LMMyles) July 12, 2022

Just scrolling through my feed trying to find a tweet that isn't someone comparing this image to the #DoctorWho titles.



Might be a while. https://t.co/leNuvwj6SQ — Pip (@pipmadeley) July 12, 2022

And those who joked that the TV and film industry already knew what the depths of the universe looked like 50 years ago.

What I love most about this is that it means every 1970s sci-fi movie that depicted deep space as a sort of psychedelic disco was scientifically accurate. https://t.co/TktwCWY5Pb — Dan Whitehead (@DanWritehead) July 12, 2022

Can't explain why but space has a very late 70s early 80s aesthetic https://t.co/DMp5WBAFrS — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) July 12, 2022

space is 80s confirmed https://t.co/qTmpbpQiPm — Hazel Southwell (@HSouthwellFE) July 12, 2022

Away from the Doctor Who references, many people just felt overwhelmed at the idea that we were actually able to look at such an image, and pondered over its impact.

Sit back and think about this for a second. We are a part of this. Out of all of creation, we get to be a part of this vast universe. Incredible. https://t.co/Rh6KHMjAYx — Shane Pittman (@StarringShane) July 12, 2022

I was so obsessed when I was a kid, I literally sewed NASA patches on my jacket. Then I grew up to write Star Trek and Star Wars. I hope there is some kid out there right now being inspired by this new view of the universe, and it changes their life too. #NASA #JWST #NASAWebb https://t.co/ks1ONlOmlr — Jennifer Muro (@jennifermuro) July 12, 2022

Oh come on! This is so f’ing cool.

Those sparkles of light and color are from 13 billion BILLION years in the past.

Science is rad. https://t.co/cVEloZsc1L — Kerry Donovan (@KerryDonovanCO) July 12, 2022