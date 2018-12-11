NASA Reveals Glaciers In East Antarctica Are Melting

Experts have detected the first signs of significant melting in a patch of glaciers in east Antarctica, according to a report by NASA

New detailed maps of ice velocity and elevation released by the organisation show glaciers spanning one-eighth of the region’s coastline have begun to lose ice over the past decade, suggesting widespread changes in the ocean.

If this trend continues it will spell huge consequences for future sea levels.

Should the glaciers in this particular sector of Antarctica melt, there would be enough ice in the drainage basins to raise the height of the global oceans by 28 metres.

“That’s the water equivalent to four Greenlands of ice,” said Catherine Walker, from Nasa’s Goddard Space Flight Centre in Greenbelt, Maryland.

The glaciologist has been documenting her findings at the Fall Meeting of the American Geophysical Union (AGU).

In recent years, researchers found that Totten Glacier, a behemoth that contains enough ice to raise sea levels by at least 11ft, appears to be retreating because of warming ocean waters.

Now, analysts have found that a group of four other glaciers sitting to the west of Totten, plus a handful of smaller glaciers farther east, are also losing ice.