Your workplace may have a few extra “employees” this Friday because today is National Bring Your Dog To Work Day, an annual fundraising event for charities helping man’s best friend.

All proceeds this year will go to dog rescue charity All Dogs Matter, which re-homes hundreds of dogs every year in London and Norfolk.

The nation’s workers have already been sharing cute photos of their pooches on social media and there’s a pup out there for every worker.

From adventurous dogs: