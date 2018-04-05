National Trust To Phase Out Single-Use Plastic From Its Shops And Cafés

The National Trust is phasing out single-use plastics from its shops and cafés by 2022, as efforts to tackle the issue of plastic waste gather pace.

The charity, which looks after more than 500 historic properties, 775 miles of coastline and more than 600,000 acres of countryside, said it was committed to cutting down on waste.

It has pledged to ensure all its shops are free of single-use plastics and remove all throwaway plastic bottles from its cafés by 2022.

By the end of this year, plastic bottles will have been swapped for glass containers in all sit-down cafés, the Trust said.

It is also investigating the alternatives for single-use plastics in plant nurseries and garden sales areas at Trust properties.

