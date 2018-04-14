US Warns It Remains 'Locked And Loaded' As NATO Says Syria Strike Was 'Right Thing To Do'

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during the emergency United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria at the U.N. headquarters in New York

The US has warned it remains “locked and loaded” in a statement aimed at deterring further chemical attacks in Syria. Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting in New York on Saturday, UN ambassador Nikki Haley pointed out that the emergency meeting was the fifth this week on Syria, adding “the time for talk ended last night”. She said US President Donald Trump had told her that if there was further use of chemical weapons by Assad’s regime, the US was “locked and loaded”. During a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US Vice-President Mike Pence is reported to have said Trump is prepared to continue with military operations such as those carried out overnight “if necessary”. Haley’s comments came as NATO expressed its “full support” for the retaliation strike on Syria undertaken by the US, Britain and France early today, saying that it was the “right thing to do”.

EMMANUEL DUNAND via Getty Images NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg addresses a press conference in reaction of the strikes against Syria by France, the United Kingdom and the United States, at NATO headquarters in Brussels

Nato Secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday that he had been fully briefed and had “no reason to doubt” the intelligence. Speaking at a press conference in Brussels, he said: “Before the strikes took place last night, Nato allies exhausted all other possible ways to address this issue through the UN Security Council by diplomatic and political means. “Since this was blocked by Russia there was no other alternative than to react the way they reacted at this time.”

The North Atlantic Council today expressed full support for last night’s actions in Syria. Chemical weapons cannot be used with impunity and cannot be normalised.



Full statement: https://t.co/bwSt2NAyLK — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) April 14, 2018

He added: “Compared to the alternative of doing nothing, this was the right thing to do.” The UN Security Council was today told what Syria needed to do to resolve the crisis by UK ambassador Karen Pierce who set out four requirements. The first was for Syria to end its chemical weapons programme and destroy its stockpiles. The other three requirements included that the Syrian regime return to the Geneva talks, allow humanitarian access to the country and that there must be “accountability for the use of chemical weapons and other crimes in Syria”. Pierce said the UK’s involvement in the air strikes that began around 2am UK time, was a “humanitarian intervention” which was legally justified.

HECTOR RETAMAL via Getty Images British Ambassador to the UN Karen Pierce speaks during a UN Security Council meeting, at United Nations Headquarters in New York