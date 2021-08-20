Navy SEAL Who Says He Shot Bin Laden Seems To Be Envious Of The Taliban

Oh, how times have changed.

Back in May 2011, Robert O’Neill was one of the Navy SEALs responsible for hunting down Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan. O’Neill later claimed to be the man who actually killed the terrorist leader.

But on Thursday, the former SEAL commented on the Biden administration’s withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan with a tweet suggesting he is envious of how the Taliban was able to quickly take back the country.

He then shockingly suggested he wouldn’t mind doing the same in the US: