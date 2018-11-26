Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's Husband Says Pardon For Student Jailed In UAE Gives 'New Hope'

The husband of imprisoned Briton Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has welcomed the release of Matthew Hedges, saying it gives him “new hope” his wife may be home by Christmas.

The 39-year-old mother, from West Hampstead, has been sentenced to five years imprisonment for “plotting to topple the Iranian regime” and has been jailed in Tehran since 2016.

Her husband Richard Ratcliffe told HuffPost UK: “I am really pleased for Dani and Matt – and today’s news has lifted us all.”

“Their news is a reminder to keep hoping that one day freedom comes,” Ratcliffe said. “And so yes – today we do hope a little more positively that there might also be ears in Iran – for the request Jeremy Hunt made yesterday, so our Christmas wishes might also come true.”

Ratcliffe was responding to the news on Monday morning that PhD researcher Hedges, 31, had been pardoned just a week after being jailed for spying in the UAE.

The UAE issued the pardon as part of a series of orders on the country’s National Day anniversary. However, a spokesman for the nation said Hedges was “100% a secret service operative”. During a news conference, a video was shown of a purported confession from the researcher, apparently saying he was a member of MI6.

The Foreign Secretary described the pardon as a “bittersweet moment” while Zaghari-Ratcliffe remains incarcerated in Iran.

The minister posted a public display of support for the British mother shortly after the news broke on Monday.

On Twitter Hunt wrote: “Fantastic news about Matthew Hedges. Although we didn’t agree with charges we are grateful to UAE govt for resolving issue speedily.

“But also a bittersweet moment as we remember Nazanin & other innocent ppl detained in Iran. Justice won’t be truly done until they too are safely home.”