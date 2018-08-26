Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Denied Extension To Temporary Release

Charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has not been granted an extension to her temporary release from imprisonment in Iran and has returned to Evin prison, her husband Richard Ratcliffe has said.

In a statement, Ratcliffe said his wife was told by the Iranian authorities that she would have to return to the prison by sunset.

He said: “After discussion with her family in Iran, Nazanin decided that she would go into prison. She did not want to be dragged out of the house in front of her baby, but would walk into prison with her head held high.

“She wanted to say goodbye to Gabriella calmly and left her in the care of her mother. Her father has taken Nazanin back to prison.”

The British-Iranian citizen has been detained by Iranian authorities since 2016 for allegedly seeking to overthrow the government.

She was released from Evin prison on Thursday morning and was reunited with her family, including her young daughter, Gabriella, 4.